BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 25. Members of the Arab Coordination Group (ACG) and of the OECD Development Assistance Committee (DAC) met in Oslo on 24 and 25 November 2026 for the 2026 Arab-DAC Dialogue on Development. Held at a critical juncture for international development co-operation – marked by shifting geopolitical priorities, a widening financing gap for the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and compounding crises – the Dialogue reaffirmed the value of a long-standing and trusted partnership, and focused on how Arab providers and DAC members can deliver more, and better, together.

The Dialogue was co-chaired by Ms Gunn Jorid Roset, Director General of the Norwegian Agency for Development Cooperation (Norad); Mr Fawzi Yousef Alhunaif, Director General and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Arab Fund for Economic and Social Development (AFESD) and Chair of the ACG; and Mr Carsten Staur, Chair of the OECD DAC. Enriched by the contributions of international experts, discussions addressed two themes: the future of international development co-operation and ways of working, and scaling up blended finance for sustainable development, including in fragile contexts.

Partnerships built on horizontality and country ownership

Participants agreed on the need to build on proven models of co-operation and to work in broader partnerships to overcome the fragmentation of the development landscape. They stressed that horizontality – equal and mutually respectful relationships between partners – should lie at the core of these partnerships, together with country leadership, local ownership and alignment with national priorities.

Fragile contexts: a priority for joint engagement

Fragile contexts emerged as a key area for strengthened co-operation. Participants underlined the importance of applying development effectiveness principles in these settings, drawing on the complementary experience of Arab providers and DAC members, and of ensuring coherence across humanitarian, development and peace efforts. They exchanged views on support for recovery and reconstruction, including in the Syrian Arab Republic, and highlighted the value of information sharing, closer coordination and complementary engagement in support of ongoing international and regional initiatives. Consultations on these questions will continue.

Blended finance: from mutual learning to scale

Participants discussed how to mobilize additional and innovative resources, including private capital, while safeguarding development additionality – in areas such as youth employment and decent work, climate and infrastructure. They called for greater standardization of mobilization instruments and structures to enable scale, combined with the context-sensitive implementation that fragility demands, and for fuller use of the complementarities between development agencies, national and regional development funds, development finance institutions and multilateral development banks. Participants underlined that blended finance complements, and does not substitute for, concessional public development finance.

Participants welcomed the continuation and expansion of mutual learning under the Arab-DAC Partnership on Blended Finance for Sustainable Development, and expressed openness to further practical collaboration, including through joint blended finance country platforms, country policy dialogues, capacity-building workshops and joint participation in high-level events.