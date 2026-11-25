BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 25. The future of the global energy system depends on reliable cross-border connections, Azerbaijani Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov said.

According to the Ministry of Energy, he made the remarks at the first plenary meeting of the Governing Board of the Belt and Road Energy Partnership (BREP), held in Qingdao, China.

The minister noted that at a time when risks to energy security are rising, and new technologies are altering energy demand, the future of the global energy system depends on reliable cross-border connections and long-term partnerships. According to him, no single country can address these challenges alone, and the BREP holds strategic importance for the future energy system of Eurasia.

Shahbazov remarked that the partnership brings together producers, transit countries, and consumers on an equal footing by uniting energy resources, technologies, and financial capabilities within a single platform. He noted that Azerbaijan is prepared to contribute to this cooperation through its energy resources, geographical location, and experience as a reliable partner along the East–West and North–South corridors.

At a meeting chaired by the head of the National Energy Administration of China, Wang Hongzhi, the establishment plan for the Governing Board, the agenda, and final documents for the 4th Conference of Energy Ministers, and the partnership’s work plan for 2027 were reviewed. Member countries exchanged views on these matters.