BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 25. Kazakhstan's Ecology and Natural Resources Minister Alibek Kuantyrov and Shell Kazakhstan Chair Suzanne Coogan discussed environmental requirements for the company's hydrocarbon exploration project at the Zhanaturmys site in the Aktobe region, according to the ministry.

The talks focused on environmental protection measures to be incorporated into the exploration project, particularly biodiversity conservation, the protection of forest areas, and the safety of underground water reserves used for drinking water supply.

Kuantyrov stressed the need for strict compliance with environmental legislation, a comprehensive assessment of potential environmental risks, and consideration of concerns raised by residents.

The parties also emphasized the need to further assess whether exploration activities could be carried out at the site, in coordination with the authorized body responsible for the protection and use of water resources.

The minister noted that the further review of the project's environmental impact assessment materials would focus on ensuring the environmental safety of the proposed activities and protecting natural resources.

The Ministry of Energy of Kazakhstan and Shell signed a contract for geological exploration at the Zhanaturmys site in the Aktobe region in March 2026.

The contract provides for seismic surveys, the collection of geological data, and a technical assessment of the project in accordance with applicable regulatory requirements and subject to the necessary permits.

The Zhanaturmys block covers 1,377 square kilometers and is located in one of Kazakhstan's promising oil and gas basins. The work program includes 3D seismic surveys and the possible drilling of a deep exploratory well.

Given the project's scale and technical complexity, the contract will remain in force until 2032 and will be implemented under the terms of an improved model contract.