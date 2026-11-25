BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 25. Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with the Foreign Minister of Lithuania, Kestutis Budrys, who is on a visit to Azerbaijan, on November 25, to discuss bilateral relations and regional issues, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the ministers first held a one-on-one meeting, which was subsequently expanded to include delegations from both sides.

During the meeting, the prospects for the development of bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Lithuania were discussed, along with a number of topical issues on the current regional and international agenda.

Bayramov expressed satisfaction with the dynamic development of the partnership between Azerbaijan and Lithuania, which is based on mutual respect and shared interests. The significant role of high-level contacts in the development of relations between the two countries was highlighted, specifically the meeting held between the Presidents of the two nations this month in Dublin, on the sidelines of the European Political Community Summit.

Furthermore, the importance of the political consultation mechanism between the two countries' foreign ministries, the latest round of which took place in Vilnius this June, as well as inter-parliamentary ties and the upcoming meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission on Bilateral Cooperation, was noted. At the same time, the significance of expanding the existing legal and treaty framework was emphasized. It was emphasized that the "Joint Declaration on Strategic Partnership between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Republic of Lithuania," signed during the visit, will play a significant role in the development of bilateral relations.

Furthermore, the importance of continuing constructive dialogue, coordination, and the practice of mutually supporting candidacies within the framework of international organizations and multilateral platforms was noted. In the context of Azerbaijan-European Union relations, views were also exchanged regarding efforts in various areas during Lithuania’s upcoming presidency of the Council of the European Union in the first half of 2027.

During the discussions, the need for additional efforts to fully realize the existing potential in economic and trade relations was highlighted. The meeting noted that Lithuanian companies operating in Azerbaijan form an important foundation for this cooperation, and that the business forum to be held during the visit would make a significant contribution to the expansion of business ties. Opportunities for deepening cooperation in the fields of agriculture and the agro-industrial sector, energy, industry, information and communication technologies, cybersecurity, and innovation were reviewed.

In the sphere of transport and logistics, the significance of the Middle Corridor, a route connecting the Caspian region via Baku to the Baltic states and European markets, was highlighted, as were the prospects for developing ties involving Lithuania’s port and railway infrastructure.

The meeting also noted that contacts in the humanitarian, education, and tourism sectors would be beneficial, including the fact that hundreds of Azerbaijani students are studying in Lithuania, the expansion of university-to-university ties, and the establishment of links between cities and regions.

During the meeting, Bayramov provided the other side with detailed information regarding the current situation and realities in the region during the post-conflict period, as well as the process of normalizing relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

The Lithuanian side was briefed on the large-scale measures being implemented in Azerbaijan’s liberated territories, including the reconstruction of infrastructure, the restoration of settlements, and the revitalization of economic activity, and Lithuanian companies were invited to make greater use of the opportunities available in the Alat Free Economic Zone, as well as the industrial parks in Aghdam and Jabrayil. In this context, the establishment of a large-scale furniture manufacturing facility by the Lithuanian company Dominare in the Araz Valley Economic Zone was noted with satisfaction.

Besides, particular emphasis was placed on the humanitarian challenges posed by landmines and unexploded ordnance, which were identified as a primary obstacle to reconstruction efforts and the safe return of internally displaced persons to their homes.

During the meeting, views were also exchanged on other regional and international security issues of mutual interest.

In conclusion, a press conference was held, during which the ministers delivered statements and responded to questions from media representatives.