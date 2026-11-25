BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 25. The Permanent Secretariat of the TRACECA Intergovernmental Commission has proposed including the Middle Corridor as a pilot route in the second phase of the Global Green Freight Corridors Initiative (GGFCI), TRACECA reported.

The proposal was put forward by Jasurbek Choriev, Secretary General of the organization's Permanent Secretariat, during a thematic session dedicated to the launch of the initiative. The session took place during the 31st session of the Conference of the Parties (COP31) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), held in Antalya, Türkiye, from November 9 to 20, 2026.

The event was organized by Türkiye's Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure in cooperation with the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE) and the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UNESCAP). It was moderated by Türkiye's Minister of Transport and Infrastructure, Abdulkadir Uraloğlu.

In his remarks, Choriev noted that the Middle Corridor, which connects Central Asia, the Caspian Sea, the South Caucasus and Türkiye with Europe, already integrates rail, road and maritime transport into a single logistics chain.

He emphasized that reducing the carbon footprint along the route depends directly on eliminating border delays and speeding up transit.

To this end, TRACECA and its partners are working to reduce cargo delivery times between Europe and Central Asia to 15–18 days. Their efforts also include preparing a Digital Corridor Agreement based on electronic consignment notes (e-CMR), the eTIR system and electronic railway consignment notes, as well as establishing a Middle Corridor Performance Index and an Investment Facilitation Office.

Choriev also announced the readiness of the TRACECA Permanent Secretariat to serve as a thematic partner in the GGFCI Coordination Group and to develop, together with UNECE and UNESCAP, a roadmap for the green transformation of the Middle Corridor.

He added that the private sector would be involved in implementing these objectives through the TRACECA Business Council.

On the sidelines of COP31, Choriev also held a bilateral meeting with Uraloğlu.

The two sides discussed the development of environmentally sustainable transport along the Middle Corridor, the involvement of the business community in the TRACECA Business Council, and the preparation of a new strategy for the organization for 2027–2036. The strategy will incorporate the aforementioned decarbonization and digitalization initiatives.

Choriev also requested Türkiye's support for the ongoing institutional reform of TRACECA, which aims to improve the organization's efficiency and strengthen its role in developing sustainable transport links.