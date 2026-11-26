BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 26. Gas transportation is expected to account for around 80% of the total EBITDA of Azerbaijan's Southern Gas Corridor Closed Joint-Stock Company (SGC) by 2028, up from around 60% in 2025, driven by stable earnings from its pipeline operations, Fitch Ratings said.

"SGC's gas transportation segment benefits from strong revenue visibility as its revenue is secured by long-term gas transportation agreements with price indexation mechanisms. TANAP and TAP benefit from ship-or-pay provisions, largely eliminating volume risk," the agency said.

Fitch forecasts EBITDA from gas transportation, excluding minority dividends, to remain stable in absolute terms, while its share in SGC's total EBITDA will gradually increase.

SGC's upstream segment, meanwhile, faces gradual production declines amid the natural depletion of the Shah Deniz gas-condensate field, as well as exposure to fluctuations in oil and gas prices, Fitch noted.

"We forecast upstream EBITDA (about USD700 million in 2025) to increase temporarily in 2026 and then gradually decline from 2027, in line with the projected decline in volumes and our forecast decrease in Brent and gas title transfer facility (TTF) prices," the agency said.

"SGC is exposed through physical gas flows and value creation to countries with weaker economic environments, such as Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkiye, and to sub-investment grade counterparties. Azerbaijan has inter-governmental agreements providing the legal framework for all of SGC's pipelines, which helps mitigate the exposure. SGC's 'bb' operating environment results in an adjustment of -1 notch to the company's SCP," Fitch said.