BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 25. Uzbekistan aims to increase the share of micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) in total employment to 80% by 2030.

According to the presidential press service, the proposals were presented to the president on Wednesday as part of efforts to deepen economic reforms, strengthen entrepreneurship and establish a more comprehensive system for ensuring sustainable employment.

The presentation noted that around 11 million people in Uzbekistan have moved out of poverty since 2017. The government now intends to build on this progress by creating conditions for higher and more stable incomes and expanding the middle class.

Despite these achievements, the productivity and growth potential of small businesses remain underused. MSMEs account for 75% of total employment but generate only 55% of gross domestic product (GDP). Just 4% of microenterprises move into larger business categories, nearly four times below international benchmarks, while the impact of business lending on company growth remains limited.

Small businesses also account for only 8% of activity in high-income sectors, including information technology, logistics, finance and insurance.

To address these challenges, the government is considering a comprehensive support system covering all stages of business development, from company formation and expansion to entry into foreign markets.

The proposed framework would expand access to financial instruments tailored to the size and development stage of each business. These would include loans, guarantees, sureties, leasing, factoring, venture capital and equity investment. Nonfinancial assistance would cover business training and consulting, management improvements, technology adoption, investor outreach and access to export markets.

The Central Bank has also put forward measures to expand commercial lending, increase competition among banks and other financial institutions, and improve businesses' access to financing. These include alternative methods of assessing borrowers' creditworthiness, secure data exchange between banks and fintech companies, and a system enabling entrepreneurs to receive loan offers from several banks through a single application.

The proposals also envisage new mechanisms for out-of-court financial dispute resolution and financial risk management.

Another priority is to establish a nationwide business support system linking central government institutions with local communities, known as mahallas. The planned infrastructure would include business incubators and project offices in the regions, MSME support centers in districts, and one-stop service facilities for entrepreneurs.

The assessment of local government assistants responsible for supporting entrepreneurship would also shift from quantitative indicators to qualitative results. Their performance would be evaluated based on the sustainability of newly established businesses, job retention and growth in company turnover.

As part of regional development efforts, the government plans to create 320,000 jobs through 1,000 projects worth a combined 81 trillion soums (about $6.76 billion). Other initiatives include developing business cooperation based on the economic specialization of mahallas and promoting the cultivation of high-value crops on household plots and leased land.

By 2030, Uzbekistan aims to double the rate at which MSMEs move into larger business categories, raise their share of total employment to 80% and increase the middle-class share of the population to 90%. The measures are also intended to further reduce informal employment.

The government plans to increase the share of business loans backed by guarantees and sureties from 1% to 12% of total lending to entrepreneurs. It also expects to raise the share of funding from international financial institutions and market-based borrowing from 17% to 35%.

The proposed reforms also cover the labor market, with measures to better align labor supply and demand, fully digitalize employment services, expand professional qualification assessments and international certification, and increase formal employment.

Mirziyoyev instructed officials to prepare additional proposals to improve labor legislation, simplify employment procedures, strengthen protections for employers and workers, and improve state oversight of labor relations. He also called on government agencies to further refine the initiatives, clearly define the responsibilities of ministries and agencies, and establish coordination mechanisms for the next stage of entrepreneurship and employment reforms.