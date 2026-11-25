BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 25. Gary Jones, bp's former Regional President for Azerbaijan, Georgia and Türkiye, has joined renewable energy interconnection developer Xlinks as an adviser.

According to Xlinks, Jones spent more than four decades at bp, including his most recent eight years in Baku, where he worked closely with governments and partners across the region. Before that, he headed bp's global drilling, completions and wells function and held senior positions in Iraq, Russia, the North Sea and the Gulf of Mexico.

At Xlinks, Jones will advise on the company's approach to the Caspian and South Caucasus, which it considers priority regions for developing long-distance renewable energy interconnections.

"Alongside his deep and highly relevant energy expertise, Gary is a seasoned people-centric business leader with a strong set of values that align well with how Xlinks does business. At Xlinks, we believe the energy transition needs long-distance interconnection that links the best renewable resources to the places that need power. The Caspian and South Caucasus are a priority for us. Few people understand the region's energy sector, and its growing role in Europe's energy security, better than Gary," Xlinks CEO James Humfrey said.

Jones said long-distance interconnection could play an important role in providing secure, affordable and clean energy.

"The Caspian and South Caucasus have a great deal to offer. I'm looking forward to working with the Xlinks team and drawing on my experience in the region to help build the partnerships this vision needs," he said.

The appointment follows the signing of the UK-Azerbaijan Strategic Partnership earlier in November. The agreement places the clean energy transition at the centre of bilateral relations, building on more than 30 years of energy cooperation between the two countries. Jones has played a central role in that cooperation.