BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 25. The leadership of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) discussed prospects for the development of the country’s financial sector and initiatives in the field of sustainable finance, including the Middle Corridor, with a delegation led by Secretary General of the Asian Financial Cooperation Association (AFCA), Qi Jianming, the CBA reported.

According to the information, the meeting also covered investment strategies for reserve and sovereign wealth funds, the financing of infrastructure for the Middle Corridor, as well as issues related to "green" finance and the energy transition.

Furthermore, the parties exchanged views on expanding cooperation between the CBA and AFCA, as well as on facilitating the exchange of expertise.

AFCA is a regional, international, non-governmental, non-profit organization registered with the Ministry of Civil Affairs of China. It brings together, on a voluntary basis, financial institutions, industry financial associations, organizations affiliated with government bodies, specialized professional service firms, and individuals working in the financial sector from countries and regions across Asia.

The Middle Corridor, also known as the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, is a transport and trade route connecting Asia and Europe through Central Asian countries, the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye.

The route begins in China and passes through the countries of Central Asia, then crosses the Caspian Sea and, via Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye, reaches Europe. The Middle Corridor is viewed as an alternative route to the traditional Northern and Southern transport corridors, providing a link between the eastern regions of Asia, including China, and European markets.