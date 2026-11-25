BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 25. Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov has identified attracting investment and implementing major infrastructure and strategic projects as key priorities for international cooperation, according to the presidential press service.

He outlined these priorities during a ceremony in Bishkek on November 25, at which foreign ambassadors presented their credentials. The event was attended by 16 ambassadors, including representatives of the United Kingdom and the United States, as well as diplomats concurrently accredited to Kyrgyzstan.

Among the country's key strategic projects, Japarov highlighted the construction of the Kambar-Ata-1 hydropower plant, the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway and the development of the CASA-1000 energy corridor. He also identified digital infrastructure, agriculture and tourism clusters as important areas for cooperation with foreign partners.

The president also outlined Kyrgyzstan's development priorities under the National Development Program of the Kyrgyz Republic through 2030. He described the country's foreign policy as multi-vector, balanced and pragmatic, based on mutual respect, equality and consideration of shared interests.

Japarov expressed confidence that the ambassadors' diplomatic activities would help strengthen friendly relations, foster political dialogue and expand mutually beneficial cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and the countries they represent.

He also highlighted Kyrgyzstan's election as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for 2027–2028 and reaffirmed the country's readiness to contribute to constructive international dialogue and global security.

The president invited members of the diplomatic corps to attend the Second Global Mountain Summit, Bishkek+25, scheduled to take place in the Kyrgyz capital on October 21–23, 2027.