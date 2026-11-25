BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 25. Azerbaijan will hold its Culture Days in Uzbekistan from November 30 to December 7, with events scheduled in Tashkent and Samarkand, according to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Culture.

Organized by the ministry, the program is dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the First Turkic Congress, held in Baku in 1926. It aims to showcase Azerbaijan's historical, cultural, and literary heritage and further strengthen cultural ties between the two countries.

The program will cover various aspects of Azerbaijani culture, including mugham and classical music, jazz, theater, cinema, and contemporary visual arts. Special attention will be given to the role of women in cultural and social thought, highlighting the legacy of Azerbaijani women educators active in the early 20th century and the work of contemporary female artists.

The events will also include Cultural and Creative Industries Week, providing an opportunity for professionals in the creative sector to exchange experience, establish partnerships and promote joint projects.

More than 200 Azerbaijani cultural figures, including musicians, actors, writers, artists and representatives of the creative industries, are expected to visit Uzbekistan to participate in the program.

Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan share historical roots, a common language and culture, and long-standing traditions of friendship. Their relations have developed into a strategic alliance, underpinned by political will and mutual trust between the two countries' leaders.

The legal framework for this partnership was strengthened by the Treaty on Allied Relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Uzbekistan, signed on August 23, 2024, and the Treaty on Eternal Friendship between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Uzbekistan, signed on August 23, 2026.

The two countries have also held reciprocal cultural events in recent years. Uzbekistan's Culture Days took place in Azerbaijan in 2023, while Azerbaijan's Culture Days were held in Tashkent in 2024, alongside Shusha Days in Khiva. Uzbekistan's Culture Days were subsequently organized in Baku in 2025.

The upcoming program in Uzbekistan is expected to further develop cultural and humanitarian cooperation and create opportunities for partnerships between the two countries' creative communities.