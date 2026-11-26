BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 26. Exports of goods through the customs offices of Isfahan Province, located in central Iran, rose by 54% in value to $1.1 billion over the first eight months of the current Iranian year (March 21 through November 21, 2026), compared to the same period last year (March 21 through November 21, 2025).

According to the Iranian Customs Administration, the Director General of the Isfahan Province Customs Administration, Rasul Kuhestani, announced the figures.

According to him, in the reporting period, the exports grew by 37% in weight to 1.5 million tons year on year.

Kuhestani added that 162,000 tons of goods, valued at $574 million, were imported into the country through the province's customs offices over an eight-month period. Compared to the same period last year, imports increased by 30% in terms of value and 67% in terms of weight.

The customs official noted that revenue from the province's customs offices reached 112 trillion rials (approximately $57.4 million) during this period, an increase of 425% compared to the corresponding period last year.

According to Trend’s calculations based on data from the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration, 1.78 million tons of goods worth $1.16 billion were exported, and 138,000 tons of goods worth $661 million were imported through customs offices in Iran's Isfahan province during the past Iranian year (from March 21, 2025, through March 20, 2026). Revenue from the province's customs offices totaled 61.8 trillion rials (approximately $35.5 million) for that year.

For the record, Iran uses the Solar Hijri calendar, also known as the Persian calendar. The country is currently in the year 1405. The Iranian year begins on March 20 or 21. The first six months of the year each have 31 days; the following five months have 30 days, while the final month has 29 days in three out of every four years and 30 days in the fourth year. Consequently, the months of the Iranian calendar begin on the 21st, 22nd, or 23rd day of the corresponding Gregorian calendar month.