BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 26. Bank Keshavarzi increased its lending by 58% year on year to 2.15 quadrillion rials (approximately $1.1 billion) in the first eight months of the current Iranian year (March 21 through November 21, 2026), the bank said in a statement.

"During the eight-month period, Bank Keshavarzi provided loans worth 2.15 quadrillion rials (approximately $1.1 billion) to boost production and create jobs in the country's food security sector," the statement said.

In the first seven months of the current Iranian year (March 21 through October 22, 2026), the bank issued loans worth 1.77 quadrillion rials (about $907 million). Lending in the eighth month (October 23 through November 21, 2026) amounted to 380 trillion rials (nearly $195 million).

Among the bank's financing products, interest-free loans recorded the highest growth, rising by 87.4% compared with the first eight months of the previous Iranian year. Murabaha financing ranked second, with an increase of 65.4%, while civil partnership contracts grew by 54.4%.

Of the total loans issued during the reporting period, 62% went toward working-capital financing, while the remaining 38% was allocated to capital investments. Working-capital financing helps maintain the continuity of producers' operations, while loans for capital investments support investment and the expansion of production capacity.

Bank Keshavarzi offers a wide range of services aimed at increasing agricultural and food production and strengthening food security.

According to Trend's calculations based on the bank's statistical data, Bank Keshavarzi issued loans totaling 3.56 quadrillion rials (roughly $1.82 billion) in the previous Iranian year (March 21, 2025 through March 20, 2026). This was 48% higher than the amount issued in the preceding year (March 20, 2024 through March 20, 2025).

The bank's total revenue reached 1.16 quadrillion rials (approximately $594 million) in the previous Iranian year, up 35% from the preceding year. Its net profit for the year amounted to 53 trillion rials (approximately $27.1 million).

For the record, Iran uses the Solar Hijri calendar, also known as the Persian calendar. The country is currently in the year 1405. The Iranian year begins on March 20 or 21. The first six months of the year each have 31 days; the following five months have 30 days, while the final month has 29 days in three out of every four years and 30 days in the fourth year. Consequently, the months of the Iranian calendar begin on the 21st, 22nd, or 23rd day of the corresponding Gregorian calendar month.