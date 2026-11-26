BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 26. Inflation in Iran’s southeastern Kerman Province reached 97% year-on-year in the seventh month of the Iranian calendar (September 23 through October 22, 2026), compared with the same month of the previous year (September 23 through October 22, 2025).

According to Trend’s calculations based on data from the Statistical Center of Iran, point-to-point inflation refers to the percentage change in the price index compared with the corresponding period of the previous year.

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) in Kerman Province stood at 796.5 in the seventh month.

During the seventh month, point-to-point inflation in Kerman Province stood at 127.8% in the food, beverages, and tobacco products category and 73.2% in the non-food goods and services category.

Monthly inflation in Kerman Province stood at 4.4% in the seventh month compared with the sixth month (from August 23 through September 22, 2026).

Monthly inflation refers to the percentage change in the price index compared with the previous month.

In the seventh month, monthly inflation in Kerman stood at 3.3% in the food, beverages, and tobacco products category and 5.5% in the non-food goods and services category.

At the end of the seventh month, annual inflation stood at 80.3% compared with the previous corresponding 12-month period.

Annual inflation refers to the average percentage change in the price index over the past year.

At the end of the seventh month, annual inflation in Kerman stood at 113.6% in the food, beverages, and tobacco products category and 55.8% in the non-food goods and services category.

In Iran, inflation statistics are published by both the Central Bank and the Statistical Center. The figures reported by these two statistical agencies may differ.

In the seventh month, point-to-point inflation across Iran reached 88.7% compared to the same month of the previous year.

For the record, Iran uses the Solar Hijri calendar, also known as the Persian calendar. The country is currently in the year 1405. The Iranian year begins on March 20 or 21. The first six months of the year each have 31 days, the following five months have 30 days, while the final month has 29 days in three out of every four years and 30 days in the fourth year. Consequently, the months of the Iranian calendar begin on the 21st, 22nd or 23rd day of the corresponding Gregorian calendar month.