BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 26. Azerbaijan is a strategic partner for Georgia, and the two countries have been jointly implementing important projects in the region for many years, Georgia's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Maka Botchorishvili said.

According to her, amid global challenges and the current geopolitical context, greater importance is being attached to relations between Georgia and Azerbaijan, the dynamics of bilateral engagement, and the potential for cooperation.

Botchorishvili noted that regular exchanges of views and continuous work on various issues are essential to ensure that both countries are better represented in the current geopolitical environment.

"Our strategic partnership with Azerbaijan is very rich in substance. It also encompasses intensive political dialogue. A number of high-level state visits have taken place this year. The President of Azerbaijan visited Georgia, while the Prime Minister of Georgia paid an official visit to Azerbaijan. In addition, the Prime Minister of Azerbaijan has visited Georgia, and reciprocal visits by ministers responsible for various sectors in the two countries are continuing," Botchorishvili said.

The Foreign Minister emphasized that political dialogue between Georgia and Azerbaijan covers specific projects, the current situation in the region, and the potential for cooperation between the two countries.

According to her, cooperation in the development of the transport corridor, the transit of energy resources, and other areas is of particular importance.

"All of this creates prospects for the development of the Middle Corridor, which is extremely important," Botchorishvili added.