BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 26. Kazakhstan exported 5.06 million tonnes of crude oil and crude oil products obtained from bituminous minerals to France in January-September 2026, up 33.98% year-on-year from 3.78 million tonnes in the corresponding period of 2025, according to Trend’s calculations based on data from the Bureau of National Statistics of Kazakhstan.

In value terms, exports of these products to France rose by 62.29% year-on-year to $3.36 billion from $2.07 billion.

In September 2026, Kazakhstan exported 429,690 tonnes of these products to France, worth $265.89 million.

Overall, Kazakhstan exported 53.12 million tonnes of crude oil and crude oil products obtained from bituminous minerals in January-September 2026, including 6.07 million tonnes in September. This was down 5.43% from 56.16 million tonnes in the same period of 2025. In value terms, exports of these products increased by 13.46% to $33.73 billion, including $3.59 billion in September, compared with $29.73 billion a year earlier.

Bilateral trade turnover between Kazakhstan and France reached $4.83 billion in January-September 2026, up 39% from $3.48 billion in the corresponding period of 2025, accounting for 4.1% of Kazakhstan’s total foreign trade. Kazakhstan’s exports to France surged by 73.9% to $3.93 billion (5.7% of total exports), while imports from France decreased by 25.7% to $904.72 million (1.9% of total imports).

Kazakhstan’s overall foreign trade turnover reached $116.8 billion in January-September 2026, up 11.81% compared with $104.46 billion in the same period of 2025. Exports totaled $68.44 billion, increasing by 18.12% from $57.95 billion, while imports reached $48.36 billion, up 3.96% from $46.52 billion.

Crude oil and crude oil products obtained from bituminous minerals accounted for 85.5% of Kazakhstan’s exports to France and 49.3% of Kazakhstan’s total exports in January-September 2026.