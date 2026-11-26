BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 26. Azerbaijan's Southern Gas Corridor Closed Joint-Stock Company (SGC) is expected to spend an average of $200 million annually on capital expenditure (capex) over 2026-2029, Fitch Ratings said.

The agency expects most of the company's annually generated cash to be distributed as dividends, subject to SGC's dividend-paying capacity.

Fitch also assumes that SGC will not raise any new debt over the forecast period.

Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of SGC at 'BBB-' with a Stable Outlook.

"SGC's rating is equalized with that of Azerbaijan (BBB-/Stable) under our Government-Related Entities (GRE) Rating Criteria, reflecting that all SGC's debt is secured by government guarantees. We expect this to remain the case over the rating horizon," Fitch said.

The company's Standalone Credit Profile (SCP) of 'bbb-' benefits from strong cash flow generation, good visibility of its long-term contracted gas transportation business, large scale and a very strong financial profile.

However, these strengths are offset by price volatility in the upstream segment, natural depletion of the Shah Deniz gas-condensate field, as well as counterparty risks and limitations in the operating environment in Azerbaijan, Georgia and Türkiye.

"At end-October 2026, all of SGC's debt was guaranteed by the state, and we expect this to remain the case, leading to the rating being equalized with the state's. We apply our GRE criteria as Azerbaijan has the ultimate decision-making power, controlling 36.5% of SGC directly (down from 49% at end-2025) and 51% through the fully state-owned State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR; BBB-/Stable), and provides support directly to SGC," the agency said.

"In September 2026, Azerbaijan completed the sale of 12.5% equity stake in SGC to XRG SGC Limited, the international investment arm of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC). The rating construction is unchanged as Azerbaijan will keep control and decision-making power of SGC. The transaction is positive from a corporate governance and technological perspective, and SGC may benefit from synergies with XRG's other projects in the Caspian region," Fitch noted.