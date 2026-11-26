BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 26. Azerbaijan's Southern Gas Corridor Closed Joint-Stock Company (SGC) is expected to remain net cash positive through 2029, supported by strong cash flow generation, low capital expenditure and the planned commencement of dividend payments from 2027, Fitch Ratings said.

"We forecast SGC to remain net cash positive over Fitch's forecast period of 2026-2029, as it was at end-2025, under the assumptions of continued strong cash flow generation, low capex and commencement of dividends from 2027. We expect the company to keep high flexibility of dividends," the agency said.

Fitch noted that its analysis focuses on SGC's consolidated profile, including full consolidation of TANAP (implying dividends to minorities), proportionate consolidation of Shah Deniz PSA and South Caucasus Pipeline, and dividends from its share in TAP.

"SGC is exposed through physical gas flows and value creation to countries with weaker economic environments, such as Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkiye, and to sub-investment grade counterparties. Azerbaijan has inter-governmental agreements providing the legal framework for all of SGC's pipelines, which helps mitigate the exposure. SGC's 'bb' operating environment results in an adjustment of -1 notch to the company's SCP," Fitch said.

"Under the GRE Criteria, we assess decision-making and oversight as 'Strong' as the Azerbaijani government has control and significant influence over SGC's strategic decisions and financial profile, demonstrating robust oversight. We assess precedents of support as 'Very strong' as the state guarantees all SGC's outstanding debt," the agency said.

Fitch also recalled that in 2014, the Azerbaijani government injected equity of around $2.4 billion into SGC, while the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan acquired $2.5 billion of the company's bonds, which were repaid in 2024.