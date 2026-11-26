BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 26. Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has approved the composition of the Commission on Public Administration Reform under the President of Kazakhstan, according to the presidential decree.

Tokayev signed a decree titled "On Measures to Further Improve the Public Administration System".

The commission was established to develop directions and approaches to public administration reform and consider proposals for preparing a Comprehensive Plan for Public Administration Reform in Kazakhstan.

The Agency for Strategic Planning and Reforms of Kazakhstan has been designated as the commission's working body.

The commission is chaired by Roman Sklyar, Head of the Presidential Administration. Asset Irgaliyev, Presidential Adviser and Chairman of the Agency for Strategic Planning and Reforms, has been appointed deputy chairman.

The commission also includes:

Alikhan Smailov, Chairman of the Supreme Audit Chamber;

Galymzhan Koishybayev, Deputy Prime Minister and Head of the Government Office;

Serik Zhumangarin, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Economy;

Zhaslan Madiyev, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development;

Yerzhan Zhiyenbayev, Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration;

Kuanyshbek Yessekeyev, Assistant to the President;

Darkhan Zhazykbay, Chairman of the Civil Service Affairs Agency;

Yerlan Sarsembayev, Minister of Justice;

Zhenis Kassymbek, Akim of Astana;

Marat Ahmetjanov, Akim of Akmola Region;

Darkhan Satybaldy, Akim of Almaty;

Bolat Akchulakov, Akim of Atyrau Region;

Shakhmardan Baimanov, member of the Kurultai and the Committee on International Affairs, Defence and Security;

Sungat Yesimkhanov, member of the Kurultai and Deputy Chairman of the Committee on Economic Policy, Industry and Energy;

Sholpan Karinova, member of the Kurultai and the Committee on Social and Cultural Development;

Yekaterina Smyshlyaeva, member of the Kurultai and Deputy Chairwoman of the Committee on Digitalization, Innovation and Science;

Andrey Lukin, member of the Kazakhstan Halyq Kenesi (People's Council);

Bagdat Musin, member of the Kazakhstan Halyq Kenesi.

Aigul Shaimova, Deputy Chairwoman of the Agency for Strategic Planning and Reforms, has been appointed secretary of the commission.

Representatives of relevant central government bodies, local executive authorities and other organizations may also be invited to participate in the commission's meetings.