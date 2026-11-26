BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 26. Fitch Ratings has withdrawn the credit ratings of Wells Fargo Canada Corporation (WFCC) following its merger with Wells Fargo Securities Canada Ltd., as the former entity no longer exists as a separate legal entity.

According to Fitch, the withdrawn ratings include WFCC's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'A+', Short-Term IDR of 'F1' and Shareholder Support Rating of 'a+'. The agency also withdrew the 'F1' rating on the company's short-term senior unsecured debt.

Fitch said WFCC has no outstanding debt and that it would no longer maintain ratings or analytical coverage for the company.

"Fitch has also withdrawn the ratings on the preferred securities issued by Central Fidelity Capital Trust I because the securities are no longer outstanding following the trust's liquidation," the Fitch statement says.

The rating agency noted that rating drivers and sensitivities are not applicable following the withdrawal of the ratings.

Wells Fargo Canada Corporation was amalgamated into Wells Fargo Securities Canada, Ltd. (also known as Valeurs Mobilières Wells Fargo Canada, Ltée) on September 25, 2024, under Alberta corporate law. As a result of the amalgamation, WFCC ceased to exist as a separate legal entity, with Wells Fargo Securities Canada, Ltd. becoming the continuing company. Wells Fargo Securities Canada operates as the Canadian investment banking and securities arm of Wells Fargo & Company, providing capital markets, sales, trading and related services to institutional and corporate clients.