BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 26. The Eurasian Development Bank (EDB) is considering providing approximately $400 million to finance hydropower projects in Uzbekistan, including the construction of new plants and the modernization of existing facilities.

According to EDB, the bank and JSC Uzbekhydroenergo signed a memorandum of understanding during the bank delegation's working visit to Uzbekistan, outlining cooperation on developing the country's hydropower sector.

The parties have prepared a preliminary list of priority projects covering the construction of new generating facilities, modernization of existing hydropower plants and upgrades to energy infrastructure. Their combined generating capacity could reach 500 megawatts (MW).

"Hydropower plays an important role in ensuring energy security and sustainable economic growth in Central Asia. Uzbekistan is steadily expanding its power generation capacity. At the initial stage, we are considering building a portfolio of investment projects with approximately $400 million in EDB financing," EDB Chairman of the Management Board Nikolai Podguzov said.

Additionally, the parties discussed establishing a joint working group comprising representatives of both organizations to identify priority projects, advance their preparation and accelerate implementation.

"Establishing a joint working group will enable us to combine the expertise and resources of our organizations to accelerate the preparation and implementation of promising hydropower projects. We are interested in developing long-term cooperation with the EDB to attract financing and introduce advanced technological solutions to unlock Uzbekistan's hydropower potential," Uzbekhydroenergo Chairman of the Management Board Islam Abdurakhmonov said.

The proposed cooperation covers the construction of new hydropower plants and cascades, modernization of existing generating facilities, equipment upgrades and more efficient use of Uzbekistan's hydropower resources.

The project list remains preliminary and may be revised as preparations progress. Final financing decisions will be subject to the parties' internal approval procedures.

The EDB has experience financing hydropower projects across Central Asia. One example is the 100 MW Kulanak Hydropower Plant in Kyrgyzstan, for which the bank provided $44 million in financing.