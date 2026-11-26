BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 26. Azerbaijan's sale of a 12.5% stake in the Southern Gas Corridor Closed Joint-Stock Company (SGC) to Abu Dhabi National Oil Company's (ADNOC) investment arm XRG has not affected the company's credit rating, Fitch Ratings said.

"In September 2026, Azerbaijan completed the sale of a 12.5% equity stake in SGC to XRG SGC Limited, the international investment arm of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC). The rating construction is unchanged as Azerbaijan will keep control and decision-making power of SGC. The transaction is positive from a corporate governance and technological perspective, and SGC may benefit from synergies with XRG's other projects in the Caspian region," the agency said.

In September 2026, XRG completed the acquisition of a stake in the Southern Gas Corridor.

The acquisition followed a November 3, 2025 agreement signed by XRG in the UAE on the sidelines of ADIPEC. The non-binding heads of terms concerned the acquisition of a stake in the Closed Joint-Stock Company Southern Gas Corridor from Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Economy.

The agreement was signed in line with a memorandum of understanding on investment in the Southern Gas Corridor between Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Economy and XRG.

The Southern Gas Corridor CJSC, established in 2014, holds stakes in gas production assets and a network of pipelines spanning approximately 3,500 kilometers. The infrastructure has a transportation capacity of up to 26 billion cubic meters of natural gas per year, enabling gas to be transported from the Caspian Basin through Türkiye to Southern Europe.