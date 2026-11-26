BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 26. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of November 26.
According to the CBI's published rates, the exchange rates for 40 currencies increased, while those for seven currencies declined compared with November 25.
The official exchange rate for $1 stood at 1,959,682 rials, while the euro was valued at 2,151,014 rials, up from 2,144,966 rials a day earlier.
|
Currency
|
Rial on November 26
|
Rial on November 25
|
1 US dollar
|
USD
|
1,959,682
|
1,955,770
|
1 British pound
|
GBP
|
2,567,653
|
2,564,591
|
1 Swiss franc
|
CHF
|
2,361,090
|
2,342,011
|
1 Swedish króna
|
SEK
|
191,225
|
190,959
|
1 Norwegian krone
|
NOK
|
199,473
|
199,358
|
1 Danish krone
|
DKK
|
287,783
|
286,967
|
1 Indian rupee
|
INR
|
21,238
|
21,087
|
1 UAE Dirham
|
AED
|
533,610
|
532,545
|
1 Kuwaiti dinar
|
KWD
|
6,276,765
|
6,271,186
|
100 Pakistani rupees
|
PKR
|
709,607
|
707,675
|
100 Japanese yen
|
JPY
|
1,234,535
|
1,228,795
|
1 Hong Kong dollar
|
HKD
|
250,055
|
249,412
|
1 Omani rial
|
OMR
|
5,090,361
|
5,083,726
|
1 Canadian dollar
|
CAD
|
1,378,898
|
1,366,445
|
1 New Zealand dollar
|
NZD
|
1,072,318
|
1,071,905
|
1 South African rand
|
ZAR
|
111,190
|
111,435
|
1 Turkish lira
|
TRY
|
38,669
|
38,639
|
1 Russian ruble
|
RUB
|
23,808
|
23,803
|
1 Qatari riyal
|
QAR
|
538,374
|
537,299
|
100 Iraqi dinars
|
IQD
|
129,369
|
129,048
|
1 Syrian pound
|
SYP
|
16,063
|
16,024
|
1 Australian dollar
|
AUD
|
1,292,655
|
1,297,116
|
1 Saudi riyal
|
SAR
|
522,582
|
521,539
|
1 Bahraini dinar
|
BHD
|
5,211,920
|
5,201,516
|
1 Singapore dollar
|
SGD
|
1,518,299
|
1,516,782
|
100 Bangladeshi takas
|
BDT
|
1,563,995
|
1,568,264
|
10 Sri Lankan rupees
|
LKR
|
58,996
|
58,825
|
1 Myanmar kyat
|
MMK
|
933
|
931
|
100 Nepalese rupees
|
NPR
|
1,326,733
|
1,317,299
|
1 Libyan dinar
|
LYD
|
302,605
|
301,690
|
1 Chinese yuan
|
CNY
|
293,776
|
293,422
|
100 Thai baht
|
THB
|
5,751,395
|
5,761,976
|
1 Malaysian ringgit
|
MYR
|
475,670
|
475,179
|
1,000 South Korean won
|
KRW
|
1,454,771
|
1,454,479
|
1 Jordanian dinar
|
JOD
|
2,764,008
|
2,758,491
|
1 euro
|
EUR
|
2,151,014
|
2,144,966
|
100 Kazakh tenge
|
KZT
|
428,071
|
425,358
|
1 Georgian lari
|
GEL
|
756,524
|
755,037
|
1,000 Indonesian rupiah
|
IDR
|
106,878
|
107,328
|
1 Afghan afghani
|
AFN
|
30,209
|
30,176
|
1 Belarusian ruble
|
BYN
|
652,575
|
652,924
|
1 Azerbaijani manat
|
AZN
|
1,152,752
|
1,150,453
|
100 Philippine pesos
|
PHP
|
3,073,403
|
3,068,863
|
1 Tajik somoni
|
TJS
|
212,372
|
212,155
|
1 Turkmen manat
|
TMT
|
558,316
|
557,342
|
Venezuelan bolívar
|
VES
|
2,129
|
2,130
The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 2,151,014 rials and $1 costs 1,959,682.
On the black market, $1 is worth about 2.93-2.96 million rials, while one euro is worth 3.21-3.24 million rials.