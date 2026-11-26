BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 26. The Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) has brought a delegation of 40 tourism industry representatives to Uzbekistan for the first time for the 31st Tashkent International Tourism Fair, held from November 25 to 27 to explore cooperation with local travel companies and discuss opportunities to increase tourist exchanges between the two markets.

According to HKTB, the delegation includes representatives of airlines, hotels, tourist attractions and destination management companies, who are holding meetings with Uzbek tour operators and travel agencies.

During the fair, HKTB Executive Director Anthony Lau met with Chairman of Uzbekistan's Tourism Committee Abdulaziz Akkulov to discuss joint promotional activities and closer cooperation between tourism businesses.

Additionally, the discussions focused on developing travel itineraries combining Hong Kong with destinations in mainland China, allowing Uzbek tourists to visit several locations during one trip.

Lau said the board's participation in the fair marked its first appearance at the event and reflected growing interest in developing tourism ties with Uzbekistan and the wider Central Asian region.

Moreover, he pointed to visa facilitation measures and improved connectivity as factors supporting travel between Central Asia, Hong Kong and mainland China.

HKTB also hosted a networking dinner in Tashkent on November 25, bringing together more than 120 representatives of the Hong Kong and Uzbek tourism industries to discuss potential partnerships.

Farrukh Muratov, chief operating officer of Uzbek travel company Centrum Holidays, said 7.6 million Uzbek citizens traveled abroad in 2025, up 22% from the previous year. He added that China had entered the top 10 destinations for Uzbek travelers following the introduction of visa-free travel in June 2025.

Muratov said Hong Kong could attract Uzbek visitors, particularly families and travelers seeking to combine a city break with a broader trip to China.

Hong Kong's tourism offering includes cultural attractions, shopping and dining, theme parks, beaches and hiking trails. Its annual events calendar includes the Chinese New Year parade, the Hong Kong Sevens, the Dragon Boat Festival and the Wine & Dine Festival.

The HKTB's participation in the Tashkent fair is aimed at establishing direct contacts with Uzbek travel businesses and identifying opportunities for future cooperation.