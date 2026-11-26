BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 26. QatarEnergy and the Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to strengthen cooperation in energy security, resilient energy supply chains, and business and investment opportunities, QatarEnergy said on November 25.

According to QatarEnergy, the agreement was signed by Minister of State for Energy Affairs and QatarEnergy President and CEO Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi and JBIC Governor Kazuhiko Amakawa.

"Japan has been a longstanding and highly valued energy partner of the State of Qatar. This agreement with JBIC builds on that strong relationship and provides a broader platform for cooperation across the energy value chain," Al-Kaabi said.

He added that the parties intend to explore opportunities supporting energy security, resilient supply chains and mutually beneficial investment and business collaboration.

Under the MoU, the two sides will explore cooperation across various segments of the energy value chain, including liquefied natural gas (LNG) and natural gas, upstream and downstream development, energy infrastructure, carbon capture and storage, power generation, renewable energy and water desalination.

The framework also covers potential projects involving Japanese companies, as well as energy, infrastructure and industrial projects in third countries.

The agreement is aligned with the principles of the Partnership on Wide Energy and Resources Resilience (POWERR Asia) and reflects the shared objective of QatarEnergy and JBIC to strengthen energy security and support stable and sustainable energy supplies in the Middle East and Asia.