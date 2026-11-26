BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 26. Turkmenistan and Italy have discussed cooperation in public financial oversight and exchanged experience in auditing and monitoring the use of state budget funds.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, the discussions took place during a working visit by a delegation led by Chairman of the Supreme Control Chamber of Turkmenistan Dovlet Tashliyev to Italy from November 23 to 25.

On November 23, Tashliyev met with President of the Italian Court of Auditors Guido Carlino in Rome. The Turkmen side presented the activities, responsibilities and powers of its Supreme Control Chamber.

The talks focused on state financial control, ensuring the targeted and efficient use of budget funds, and monitoring the progress and quality of construction projects carried out under government contracts.

The Turkmen delegation also learned about the structure and work of the Italian Court of Auditors, including its role in overseeing state budget execution and the management of public resources.

On November 24, experts from both sides held further meetings to exchange experience in conducting inspections and audits. They also discussed national public audit systems and prospects for bilateral cooperation.

On November 25, the delegation visited the Lombardy regional branch of the Italian Court of Auditors in Milan. The visit focused on its oversight of budget execution by regional and local authorities.

The visit aimed to strengthen direct contacts between the two countries' supreme audit institutions and lay the groundwork for further professional cooperation and the exchange of experience, the report says.