BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 28. It is gratifying to note the current level of friendly and cooperative relations between Azerbaijan and Albania, which are based on mutual respect and trust, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in his congratulatory letter to Bajram Begaj, President of the Republic of Albania, on the occasion of the country's national holiday.

“Our interstate relations are developing dynamically and acquiring new substance. Our cooperation in the political, economic, energy, cultural, and other fields serves the interests of our countries and peoples.

I am confident that, through our joint efforts, we will continue to strengthen our traditional ties of friendship and expand our mutually beneficial cooperation, both bilaterally and multilaterally, in line with the interests of our peoples.

On this auspicious occasion, I wish you good health, happiness, and success in your endeavors, and the friendly people of Albania lasting peace and prosperity,” the head of state emphasized.