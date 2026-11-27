BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 27. Uzbekistan and Turkish investment group Eksim Holding have signed a bilateral agreement to advance cooperation in the mining industry, following a meeting in Tashkent between the company's representatives and Uzbek Deputy Minister of Mining Industry and Geology Ural Yusupov on November 27.

According to Uzbekistan's Ministry of Mining Industry and Geology, the sides discussed the progress of ongoing joint projects, results achieved so far and opportunities to expand their cooperation.

Eksim Holding representatives provided an update on projects being implemented jointly with Uzbekistan and outlined the next stages of their development.

The meeting concluded with the signing of a bilateral agreement.

Founded in 1986, Eksim Holding is a Turkish investment group operating in renewable energy, electricity distribution, food production, technology and venture capital. The group has more than 20 subsidiaries and approximately 10,000 employees. Its energy business includes wind, solar and hydropower projects in Türkiye and international markets.

Uzbekistan and Türkiye have continued to expand their economic partnership, with bilateral trade reaching approximately $3 billion in 2025. Turkish investment in Uzbekistan has also grown, with 2,137 enterprises involving Turkish capital operating in the country as of January 2026, according to Uzbekistan's official data.

Mining and geology are among the priority areas for further cooperation. During an October 2026 meeting in Ankara, the two countries agreed to deepen industrial cooperation and work toward increasing bilateral trade to $5 billion. The first meeting of the Uzbek-Turkish High-Level Business Support Council in Tashkent on November 19 resulted in trade and investment agreements worth $11.2 billion.