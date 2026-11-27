BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 27. “AzInTelecom” LLC, a company within AZCON Holding, participated as the main partner of the 10th International Banking Forum held in Baku.

The forum addressed digital transformation in the banking sector, the adoption of artificial intelligence, and cybersecurity. Payment systems, financial technologies, open banking, and sustainable finance were also on the forum’s agenda.

At AzInTelecom’s exhibition stand, participants were introduced to the company’s solutions for the banking sector, including SİMA, a next-generation digital signature.

As part of the event, Lala Imanova, Head of the Identification and Security Division at AzInTelecom, shared her insights during the panel discussion on “Technology, People and Artificial Intelligence”. She noted that the integration of SİMA, a digital signature solution developed by AzInTelecom, into the systems of banks and financial institutions enables a range of operations to be carried out remotely. Biometric identification facilitates faster and more secure management of business processes. Lala Imanova also emphasised that eliminating the need for paper-based documentation helps reduce operational costs across the banking sector.

Currently, around 20 banks in Azerbaijan integrated SİMA solutions to digitalize their services. These solutions enable customers to open accounts, order bank cards, place deposits, sign loan agreements, and verify their identities online without visiting a bank branch. With successful integrations across more than 150 organizations, SİMA will continue to support digital transformation across both the public and private sectors.