Photo: Press Service of the Ministry of Energy and Water Resources of Tajikistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 26. Tajikistan and Russia's state nuclear corporation Rosatom have explored prospects for bilateral energy cooperation, including the feasibility of building small nuclear power plants in Tajikistan, during a meeting between Tajik Energy and Water Resources Minister Daler Juma and Dmitry Konstantinov, Deputy Director General of Rosatom's representative office in Central Asia, in Dushanbe on November 26, 2026, according to Tajikistan's Ministry of Energy and Water Resources.

The sides exchanged views on the need for a comprehensive assessment of the technical, economic and environmental aspects of such projects, as well as on safety measures and the training of specialized personnel.

Following the meeting, the parties expressed readiness to continue dialogue and explore opportunities to expand mutually beneficial cooperation in priority areas.

Tajikistan generates more than 90% of its electricity from hydropower plants, making its energy system vulnerable to seasonal water fluctuations and winter power deficits. In recent years, Dushanbe has sought to diversify its generation mix by exploring solar, wind, and nuclear energy options alongside major hydropower projects such as the Rogun hydroelectric station.

Rosatom actively promotes small modular reactor (SMR) technologies across Central Asia, having already signed agreements to construct small-capacity nuclear power plants in neighboring Uzbekistan and conducted feasibility studies in Kyrgyzstan.