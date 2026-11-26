Photo: Press Service of the Ministry of Finance of Kyrgyzstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 26. Kyrgyzstan has completed approximately 95% of the tasks set for 2025–2026 under its Technical Assistance Brochure on anti-money laundering and counter-terrorist financing, according to the Ministry of Finance.

The results were presented on November 25 in Bishkek during the second meeting between the relevant service and international development partners, which focused on coordinating technical assistance in anti-money laundering, counter-terrorist financing and counter-proliferation financing.

The meeting also reviewed the Action Plan for implementing the State Strategy for 2026–2030, approved by Cabinet of Ministers Resolution No. 653 on September 29, 2026.

The plan includes 99 measures, 62 of which will be implemented independently by the government, while 37 priority projects will require international expert assistance.

The areas identified as requiring international support include conducting an independent IT audit, equipping an interagency situation center and introducing artificial intelligence, implementing the Travel Rule, developing a national IT platform for public-private partnerships, digitally integrating courts, and providing systematic staff training.

At the end of the meeting, participants discussed current technical assistance needs and identified further steps for cooperation in implementing the strategy through 2030.