Photo: Economic Zones Development Agency (EZDA) under the Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 26. Metal wire manufactured at a metal products plant in Aghdam has been shipped to the UK market, according to the Economic Zones Development Agency (EZDA), operating under Azerbaijan's Ministry of Economy.

The agency reported that the metal products manufactured by ASMC LLC, a resident of the Aghdam Industrial Park managed by EZDA, are intended both to meet domestic demand and to be exported to foreign markets. The company has already completed its first export operation, shipping a batch of locally produced metal wire to the UK.

The ASMC metal products plant, which operates as part of Almet Holding OJSC, manufactures steel mesh, drawn wire, annealed wire, barbed wire, nails and cold-drawn rebar. The production process uses equipment supplied by well-known manufacturers from Italy, Germany, Türkiye and China.

A laboratory has been established at the plant to ensure product quality. Raw materials delivered to the facility are accepted on the basis of certificates and undergo laboratory testing, while finished products are subject to relevant quality tests.

The project has a total investment value of 24.9 million manat ($14.6 million) and is being implemented in two phases. The first phase, valued at 8.8 million manat ($5.2 million), was financed through the entrepreneur's own funds and nearly 4.7 million manat ($2.8 million) in bank loans subsidized by the Azerbaijan Business Development Fund, operating under the Ministry of Economy.

A further 16.1 million manat ($9.5 million) is planned for the second phase. This stage will involve the construction of two new production buildings and the installation of galvanized and high-carbon wire production lines.

During the first phase, the plant has an annual production capacity of 4,920 tons of steel mesh, 3,480 tons of drawn wire, 3,180 tons of nails, 1,800 tons of annealed wire, 12,000 tons of metal wire and 1,080 tons of cold-drawn rebar.

The second phase envisages annual production of 10,000 tons of galvanized wire and 8,240 tons of high-carbon drawn wire.

ASMC LLC was registered as a resident of the Aghdam Industrial Park in 2024. Thanks to its resident status, the company has benefited from VAT and customs duty exemptions worth 470,000 manat ($276,470).

The plant currently employs 41 people. Once the project reaches full capacity, the number of permanent jobs is expected to increase to 100.

Steel mesh, metal wire and nails manufactured at the facility are among the materials used in construction and reconstruction projects in Azerbaijan's liberated territories. Local production also helps expand the availability of these products and reduce logistics costs.

The Aghdam Industrial Park is the second-largest industrial park in Azerbaijan. Covering an area of 190 hectares, it has rapidly developed into one of the region's key industrial centers.

Entrepreneurs have invested more than 192 million manat ($112.9 million) in the industrial park. To date, 37 businesses have been granted resident status and two have received non-resident status. More than 1,000 permanent jobs have been created so far.