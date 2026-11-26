BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 26. Uzbekistan's Uzmetkombinat metallurgical company has discussed introducing artificial intelligence (AI), robotics and other advanced digital technologies into its production processes with representatives of eight Chinese technology companies, following a meeting in Tashkent on November 25.

According to Uzmetkombinat, the meeting was held at Uzmetkombinat as part of cooperation with a Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) alliance focused on promoting AI and digital economy industries in international markets.

The Chinese delegation included companies specializing in artificial intelligence, robotics, digital twins, the industrial Internet of Things, space technologies and new energy.

The discussions focused on opportunities to introduce intelligent production management systems, deploy AI-based solutions, improve industrial safety, optimize resource use and accelerate the company's digital transformation.

Uzmetkombinat aims to develop a modern and internationally competitive metallurgical enterprise by adopting advanced technologies and international industry practices.

The meeting marks another step toward expanding industrial and technological cooperation between Uzbekistan and China, particularly in the modernization and digitalization of the country's manufacturing sector.

Established in 1944 and based in Bekabad, Tashkent Region, Uzmetkombinat is Uzbekistan's largest metallurgical enterprise and a major producer of steel products. Its product range includes rolled steel, reinforcing bars, steel sheets, ferroalloys, grinding balls and wire rod. The company has an annual production capacity exceeding 1 million tons and supplies both domestic and international markets.