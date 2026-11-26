BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 26. Fitch Ratings has assigned expected credit ratings and Rating Outlooks to Neuberger Berman Loan Advisers CLO 66, Ltd., a $500 million collateralized loan obligation (CLO) backed primarily by senior secured leveraged loans.

According to Fitch, the transaction will be managed by Neuberger Berman Loan Advisers IV LLC. Proceeds from the issuance of secured and subordinated notes will be used to finance a portfolio of approximately $500 million in primarily first-lien senior secured leveraged loans.

The indicative portfolio consists of 99.58% first-lien senior secured loans, with an average credit quality of 'B' and a weighted average recovery rate of 73.48%.

Fitch assigned an expected 'AAAsf' rating to the Class A-2 notes, 'AAsf' to Class B, 'A+sf' to Class C-1, 'Asf' to Class C-2, and 'BBB-sf' to both Class D-1 and Class D-2. Class E received an expected 'BB-sf' rating. All rated classes were assigned Stable Outlooks. The Class A-1 and equity tranches were assigned no expected rating.

The transaction includes a 5.1-year reinvestment period. The three largest industries may account for up to 42% of the portfolio, while the five largest borrowers may represent up to 12.5%.

Fitch said its assessment was based on a stressed portfolio reflecting permitted concentration limits and collateral quality requirements. The agency used a proprietary cash flow model to assess the transaction's payment structure and determine whether the notes could withstand default and recovery scenarios consistent with their expected ratings.

Fitch noted that changes in recovery and default assumptions could affect the ratings, with lower recovery rates and higher defaults potentially leading to downgrades. Conversely, higher recoveries and lower defaults could support upgrades for certain classes.