BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 26. For entrepreneurs who want to grow their business and save at every opportunity, transparency in banking costs is very important. If you are tired of paying extra fees on every transaction, Yelo Bank's business tariff packages are made for you.



These packages make banking services more predictable and efficient for sole proprietors and legal entities. Customers choose the package that fits the scale of their business and, within the limits, can focus on their work throughout the year without worrying about extra fees. The packages also include discounted fees for transfers abroad and a business card that is free of charge for 5 years.



What do Yelo tariff packages give entrepreneurs?



• You know your costs in advance: at the end of the month, bank fees are no surprise, and you can plan your budget accurately.



• Savings for active businesses: if you make frequent transfers and cash withdrawals, the limits included in the package keep your costs to a minimum.



• Discounts on international transfers: if you send payments abroad to partners and suppliers, discounted fees apply to international transfers within the packages.



• 5 years of a free business card: no fees are charged for the business card included in the package for 5 years, which makes long-term planning easier.



• 4 options for every need: whether you run a small or medium-sized business, you can choose the tariff that fits your needs.



• All-inclusive: transfers, cash withdrawals, the payroll project, and POS and cash desk operations are combined in a single package.



To add flexibility to your business, manage your budget better and stop worrying about extra costs, choose Yelo Bank tariff packages. For more information and to choose a tariff package: https://ylb.az/biznestarifler.



Need more information about our banking services? Then call 981 or visit our Facebook, Instagram, Whatsapp, or yelo.az accounts.



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