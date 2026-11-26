BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 26. A radiation processing center aimed at combating agricultural pests was commissioned on Thursday, November 26, in Iran's northern Gilan Province.

According to the Iranian government's information portal, a ceremony marking the launch of the facility was held in the city of Rasht. The event was attended by Iran's Vice President and Head of the Atomic Energy Organization, Mohammad Eslami, Gilan Governor Hadi Haghshenas and other officials.

The center is also intended to promote the development of nuclear technology in various fields, including agriculture, industry, environmental protection and healthcare.

Its primary focus will be combating pests affecting rice, one of Iran's strategic agricultural products. One of the main pests threatening rice crops is the rice weevil, which causes significant damage to the quality of the product in Gilan Province every year.

At the initial stage, the center will process 10,000 tons of rice. Its processing capacity can subsequently be increased to 20,000 tons per year.

The facility was established on a 50-hectare site in Rasht. In addition to pest control in rice, it can also be used to irradiate other agricultural products, including peanuts, tea and medicinal plants.

Iran produces more than 130 million tons of agricultural products annually. Around 30 percent of this output, or approximately 40 million tons, becomes waste. The country is seeking to take significant steps to improve the preservation of agricultural products.