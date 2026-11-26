BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 26. PASHA Bank was an event partner for the 10th International Banking Forum, held on November 24 and 25, 2026.

Centered on the theme “Reliable, Secure, and Sustainable Banking,” the forum brought together representatives from banks, regulatory authorities, fintech companies, and technology providers, along with Azerbaijani and international experts.

Participants discussed the use of artificial intelligence in financial services, open banking, next-generation payment systems, cybersecurity, and fraud prevention. The agenda also included digital assets, data-driven banking, sustainable finance, and modern lending solutions.

The event gave attendees an opportunity to discuss the banking sector’s outlook, share insights and experience from different markets, and strengthen cooperation across the industry.

PASHA Bank continues to support initiatives that promote sustainable growth in the financial sector, advance digital transformation, and encourage the use of innovative banking solutions.