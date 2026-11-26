BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 26. Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys has presented Valdas Dambrauskas, head coach of Azerbaijan's Sabah football club, with the "Star of Lithuanian Diplomacy" award in Baku, according to the minister's post on his social media account on X.

He noted that diplomacy is not limited to closed-door meetings and treaties and can sometimes be conducted through football.

"Proud to present Lithuanian Diplomacy Star to Valdas Dambrauskas, head coach of Sabah FC and first Lithuanian to lead a team to Champions League. Thank you for your dedication, hard work and making Lithuania famous among World’s football community," Budrys wrote.

The presentation followed the UEFA Champions League match between Sabah and Spain's Barcelona in Baku the previous day, part of the fifth round of the competition's league phase. The match kicked off at 9:45 p.m. at Baku Olympic Stadium and ended in a 4-1 victory for Barcelona.