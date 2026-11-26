BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 26. Kazakhstan plans to export around 568,000 tonnes of products annually from a new ammonia-urea complex planned in the Mangystau Region, according to Baiterek National Investment Holding.

The project's implementation, including construction timelines and financing arrangements, was discussed at a meeting between Rustam Karagoishin, Chairman of the Management Board of Baiterek National Investment Holding, Yu Xin, Head of China's Wuhuan Engineering Co., Ltd., and Bakharidin Ablazimov, a shareholder of KazAzot JSC.

Executives of Baiterek's subsidiaries, the Development Bank of Kazakhstan and Qazaqstan Investment Corporation, also attended the meeting.

The project, being implemented by KazAzot PRIME LLP, envisages an annual production capacity of 660,000 tonnes of ammonia, 577,500 tonnes of urea, and 500,000 tonnes of ammonium nitrate, bringing total planned output to around 1.74 million tonnes.

The parties reviewed the project's current status, progress in fulfilling obligations under the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract, and key construction stages. Particular attention was paid to structuring financing with the participation of financial institutions within the Baiterek group.

Wuhuan Engineering, a member of China's state-owned China National Chemical Engineering Corporation (CNCEC), is the project's general EPC contractor. The company has more than 65 years of experience in designing and constructing large industrial facilities, including chemical, petrochemical, and gas chemical plants.

The complex is expected to expand Kazakhstan's natural gas processing capacity, develop large-scale domestic production of mineral fertilizers, reduce dependence on imported products, and strengthen the country's export potential.

Its construction is also expected to create jobs, develop the industrial capacity of the Mangystau Region, and strengthen investment and technological cooperation between Kazakhstan and China.

Support for the project is in line with Baiterek Holding's strategic priorities of developing manufacturing, diversifying the national economy, attracting investment, and establishing export-oriented production facilities.