BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 26. Central Asian countries have presented transport infrastructure projects and investment opportunities to European companies and financial institutions, focusing on public-private partnerships (PPPs) along the Trans-Caspian Transport Corridor, the Delegation of the European Union to Kazakhstan reported in a press release.

According to the publication, the Investor Day “Transport PPP Pipelines and Investment Opportunities across Central Asia” was held in Paris on November 3, 2026, as part of the Trans-Caspian Transport Corridor Capacity Development Programme.

The event was organized by Expertise France in partnership with Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer (France) and brought together government representatives from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan, as well as European investors, infrastructure companies and development partners.

The Central Asian delegations presented priority transport PPP projects, ongoing sector reforms and opportunities for private-sector participation in corridor development.

The opening remarks at the event were delivered by Kazakhstan’s Ambassador to France, Gulsara Arystankulova and Turkmenistan’s Deputy Minister of Finance and Economy, Perhat Yagshiyev.

Fabienne Van Den Eede, Deputy Head of Unit for Central Asia and Afghanistan at the European Commission's Directorate-General for International Partnerships (DG INTPA), stressed that the corridor's competitiveness depends on the performance of the entire route.

“The competitiveness of the corridor will depend on the performance of the entire route. No country and no institution can deliver this alone. The EU remains committed to working with Central Asian partners to advance connectivity, support reforms and strengthen the conditions for sustainable investment,” she said.

The programme is supported by the European Union and its partners, including GIZ and Expertise France, to advance connectivity between Central Asia and Europe, the press release says.