BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 26. Kyrgyzstan has discussed a 168.69 million som (approximately $1.93 million) project to build electricity networks in the western and eastern parts of Naryn city, according to the National Electric Grid of the Kyrgyz Republic OJSC.

The project was discussed during a working visit by the company's Board Chairman Zhyrgalbek Turuskulov to the Naryn region. He stressed the need to build new overhead power lines and reconstruct existing networks to ensure an uninterrupted electricity supply to planned social facilities once their construction is completed, and called for including power supply works for these facilities in the company's budget.

Regional energy development and power supply issues were also discussed on November 25, when Turuskulov met with the presidential envoy to the Naryn region in accordance with an instruction from Energy Minister Altynbek Rysbekov.

The parties discussed preparations for the 36th anniversary of Kyrgyzstan's independence in 2027, the development of the regional energy sector, and electricity supply for planned social and infrastructure facilities.

Following the meetings, the relevant parties were instructed to coordinate work on the identified priorities, consider financing arrangements and ensure that the assigned tasks are completed on time.

Naryn city, the administrative center of Kyrgyzstan's mountainous Naryn region, has seen rising electricity consumption driven by urban development and new social infrastructure. Reconstructing aging distribution lines and building new overhead networks in the city's eastern and western districts are intended to reduce technical losses and prevent grid overloads during peak winter heating months.