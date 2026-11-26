BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 26. Kyrgyzstan hosted a regional seminar on the development of the electronic TIR (eTIR) system, bringing together representatives of national TIR associations from eight countries across Central Asia and the Caucasus, the EU Delegation to Kazakhstan said.

The seminar was held in Osh on November 17–18, 2026, with participants from Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan.

The event was organized by the IRU in cooperation with the regional Trans-Caspian Transport Corridor Capacity Development program, which is funded by the European Union and the governments of Germany and France and implemented by GIZ and Expertise France.

Participants exchanged experience in implementing and using eTIR, reviewed initial implementation results and discussed ways to expand the system across the region. The agenda also covered the role of national TIR associations in raising awareness and supporting transport operators, as well as priority transport corridors and plans for developing electronic transport operations in 2027.

In addition, participants conducted technical visits to the Dostuk and Kensay border crossing points and the Karatay customs post. These visits allowed them to learn more about border and customs procedures and discuss practical aspects of eTIR implementation directly with customs officials.

The eTIR international system aims to ensure the secure exchange of data between national customs systems related to the international transit of goods, vehicles and containers under the TIR Convention. It also enables customs authorities to manage guarantee data issued by guarantee chains to holders authorized to use the TIR system.

The seminar aimed to strengthen regional cooperation, support national associations and government authorities in adopting digital solutions, and facilitate international road transport across Central Asia and the Caucasus.