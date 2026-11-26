BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 26. Uzbekistan is studying Malaysia's experience in Islamic finance during a series of meetings with Malaysian regulators, financial market institutions and industry representatives held in Kuala Lumpur on November 23-26.

According to the Republican Stock Exchange Tashkent, the visit was organized by Uzbekistan's National Agency of Perspective Projects with support from international partners. The delegation included representatives of government agencies and financial market institutions, including the Republican Stock Exchange Tashkent.

During meetings with the Securities Commission Malaysia, Bursa Malaysia, the Islamic Financial Services Board (IFSB) and leading financial institutions, the parties discussed mechanisms for issuing, placing and listing sukuk, as well as organizing exchange trading.

The discussions also covered the use of green sukuk to finance environmentally sustainable projects, regulatory and tax frameworks for Islamic financial instruments, and requirements for ensuring compliance with Shariah principles.

The Uzbek delegation examined the operations of Bursa Malaysia-i, an investment platform for Shariah-compliant securities, and Bursa Suq Al-Sila', a commodity trading platform used in Islamic finance. The role of investment banks and other financial intermediaries in structuring and placing sukuk was also discussed.

During talks with Bursa Malaysia, the parties considered establishing cooperation between the two stock exchanges, exchanging expertise and signing a memorandum of understanding.

Uzbekistan is also preparing a legal framework for the development of Islamic capital market instruments. The draft law "On the Capital Market," submitted to the Senate for consideration, envisages the introduction of sukuk.

The study of Malaysia's experience is expected to support Uzbekistan's efforts to diversify financing sources, attract domestic and international investment, and expand the range of financial instruments available in its capital market.