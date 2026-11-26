BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 26. Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan held a business forum in Almaty on Thursday, bringing together nearly 300 entrepreneurs to discuss ways to expand bilateral trade, investment and industrial cooperation, according to Uzbekistan's Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The forum was organized as part of a business mission by Uzbekistan's Chamber of Commerce and Industry to Kazakhstan.

Participants included Sherzodkhon Ibragimov, deputy chairman of Uzbekistan's Chamber of Commerce and Industry; Bakhtiyor Ibragimov, Uzbekistan's ambassador to Kazakhstan; Beibut Shakhanov, deputy mayor of Almaty; and Chingiskhan Mamanov, director of the regional chamber of entrepreneurs Atameken.

Discussions focused on increasing bilateral trade, expanding exports and imports, attracting investment and developing joint production projects. Participants also considered proposals to strengthen logistics cooperation, launch joint manufacturing initiatives and advance investment projects.

The forum featured a product exhibition, business-to-business (B2B) meetings and government-to-business (G2B) negotiations involving representatives of public agencies and the private sector. It also provided an opportunity to establish direct business contacts and identify potential commercial partnerships between companies from the two countries.

Bilateral trade between Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan reached nearly $5 billion in 2025, according to Uzbekistan's National Statistics Committee. In January-September 2026, trade turnover amounted to approximately $4.25 billion, compared with $3.48 billion in the same period of 2025.