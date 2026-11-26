BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 26. Any involvement of foreign forces in the region will not help restore stability and security but, on the contrary, will lead to an escalation and intensification of tensions, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi said.

According to the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, he made these remarks during a phone conversation with South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun on Thursday (November 26).

Outlining the latest developments in diplomatic efforts and initiatives aimed at maintaining peace and stability in the region, Araghchi stated Iran's position on the frameworks for restoring peace in the area.

During the conversation, Cho Hyun reaffirmed his country's support for regional peace and stability, stating that South Korea has no intention of intervening in the conflict and does not plan to deploy military forces to the region.

He expressed hope that conditions would emerge for a peaceful solution to bring an end to the current tensions and the war.

The latest escalation in US-Iran relations began on July 8. On that day, the US Armed Forces launched several waves of strikes on Iranian territory for the first time since the memorandum was signed between Washington and Tehran, claiming that the strikes were in response to an attack on a commercial vessel in the Strait of Hormuz.

That same day, US President Donald Trump announced the termination of the ceasefire with Iran. In response, Tehran began striking US facilities in Bahrain, Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait, the UAE, and Oman.

The conflict has brought maritime trade through the Strait of Hormuz to a standstill.