BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 26. Tajikistan and UNESCO have discussed the current state and prospects of cooperation in education, science, culture, glacier preservation and water-related issues during a meeting between Tajik Foreign Minister Sirojiddin Muhriddin and UNESCO Director-General Khaled El-Enany at the organization's headquarters in Paris on November 24, 2026, according to Tajikistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Particular attention was given to the implementation of the Decade of Action for Cryospheric Sciences (2025–2034), preparations for the 2028 UN Water Conference in Dushanbe, and plans to host a high-level international conference dedicated to the launch of the International Decade of Strengthening Peace for Future Generations (2027–2036).

The sides also discussed the International Water Prize of the President of Tajikistan and the possibility of opening a permanent UNESCO office in Dushanbe.

Following the meeting, the parties expressed their readiness to further strengthen mutually beneficial cooperation.

Tajikistan joined UNESCO in 1993 and cooperates closely with the organization in heritage conservation, science, and education. In 2024, the UN General Assembly proclaimed 2025–2034 as the Decade of Action for Cryospheric Sciences following a joint initiative by Tajikistan and France, with UNESCO serving as the lead coordinating agency.

Dushanbe has also played a leading role in advancing global water diplomacy at the United Nations, initiating several General Assembly resolutions on water resources and glacier preservation. Home to thousands of mountain glaciers that feed major river basins across Central Asia, Tajikistan actively partners with UNESCO on hydrological research and sustainable water management ahead of the 2028 UN Water Conference.