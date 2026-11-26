BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 26. Alliance Multimodal company plans to scale up its investments in the acquisition of railway wagons and the development of logistics infrastructure, the CEO of Alat Trade Facilitation Services (ATFS) Administrative Entity Ziya Aghayev, said at a forum in Baku dedicated to World Sustainable Transport Day on Thursday, Trend’s correspondent reports from the event.

According to him, the company already possesses its own fleet of railway wagons and plans to increase investment in its expansion next year.

"In addition to acquiring wagons, Alliance Multimodal is investing in maritime transport and the development of port infrastructure in other countries, specifically in Georgia.

For the full development of the Middle Corridor, it's essential to establish coordination between Azerbaijan and Georgia regarding the exchange of locomotives, cross-border procedures, legislation, road transport, information sharing, and customs cooperation.

“Coordinating these processes between the two countries will improve the efficiency of the entire route, including routes to Türkiye, Europe, and Central Asia,” Jafarov said.

He also emphasized that developing the transport corridor as a whole, rather than focusing on individual routes, will create new opportunities for private companies and foster competition between rail and road freight operators.

Regarding state support for logistics investments, Jafarov noted that private companies in Azerbaijan can obtain financing of up to $10 million through banking institutions at an annual interest rate of 5%.

According to him, the state also offers various leasing options and credit lines for investments in the logistics sector.

At the same time, he pointed to the need to further expand state support measures and develop additional recommendations for the private sector, taking into account the specific needs of companies operating directly within the industry.