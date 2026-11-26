BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 26. Azerbaijan and Georgia are coordinating the procurement of rolling stock to develop the Middle Corridor, Emil Mammadov, an advisor to the chairman of Azerbaijan Railways (ADY), said at a forum in Baku dedicated to World Sustainable Transport Day on Thursday, Trend’s correspondent reports from the event.

According to him, in 2024, at the initiative of the Azerbaijani side, ADY worked on increasing the capacity of its railway infrastructure.

"Furthermore, efforts have been underway since around mid-2025 to increase freight volumes along the Baku–Tbilisi–Kars railway.

Another focus area is the expansion of the rolling stock fleet. Azerbaijan is addressing this in cooperation with Georgian Railways. Specifically, the two sides are coordinating which party will procure the necessary rolling stock to support the development of the Middle Corridor.

The exchange of documentation and the automation of document workflows will help accelerate transport operations, reduce waiting times at border crossings, and shorten the duration of customs procedures," noted Mammadov.

Regarding the role of Türkiye, he pointed out that the country is also investing in infrastructure development and enhancing the efficiency of rail transport. According to him, this involves modernizing processes and improving coordination with Georgia to facilitate cross-border shipments.

The Middle Corridor, also known as the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, is a transport and trade route connecting Asia and Europe through Central Asian countries, the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye.

The route begins in China and passes through the countries of Central Asia, then crosses the Caspian Sea and, via Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye, reaches Europe. The Middle Corridor is viewed as an alternative route to the traditional Northern and Southern transport corridors, providing a link between the eastern regions of Asia, including China, and European markets.