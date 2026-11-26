BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 26. Two oil tankers have exploded and caught fire after striking naval mines in the Strait of Hormuz, north of Oman's Khasab port, since the early hours of Thursday, according to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

The IRGC said that one of the tankers was carrying at least 2 million barrels of crude oil and had been abandoned while still on fire.

According to the statement, the tankers attempted to secretly transit the Strait of Hormuz with their GPS systems switched off, under the cover of US military fighter jets. However, they struck naval mines and were forced to halt.

The incident comes amid renewed tensions between the United States and Iran following an escalation on July 8.

On that day, US armed forces launched several waves of strikes against Iranian territory, marking the first such operation since a memorandum was signed between Washington and Tehran. Washington said the strikes were in response to an attack on a commercial vessel in the Strait of Hormuz.

On the same day, US President Donald Trump announced the termination of the ceasefire with Iran. In response, Tehran began launching strikes against US facilities in Bahrain, Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates and Oman.

The conflict has brought maritime trade through the Strait of Hormuz to a virtual standstill.