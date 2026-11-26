BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 26. The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) and French energy technology company Schneider Electric have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to expand cooperation in the energy sector, including electrical distribution infrastructure, industrial automation, digitalization and energy efficiency, SOCAR said in a press release.

The agreement was signed on November 26, 2026, by SOCAR Vice President Fuad Musayev and Schneider Electric Cluster President and CEO for Türkiye and Central Asia Mehmet Özalp.

The Memorandum envisages expanding cooperation in electrical distribution infrastructure, industrial automation, digitalization and energy efficiency in the energy sector. Within the framework of the cooperation, the parties plan to modernize electrical and automation systems across SOCAR’s assets, implement digital solutions to optimize energy consumption and equipment performance, as well as evaluate and implement pilot projects at selected facilities.

The parties will also cooperate on joint projects, technical services and the exchange of expertise, explore opportunities for local manufacturing of products, and undertake joint activities aimed at achieving sustainability and net-zero emissions targets, the press release notes.